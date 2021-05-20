Drought worsens, warmer temperatures in the forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Despite some rain over the last few weeks and increased chance for rain, the ongoing drought has worsened.

Despite a few tenths of rain falling on the 15th, it was not enough to scale back the ongoing dry conditions across Wisconsin. Compared to last week abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions have expanded; severe drought conditions have also developed only across Kenosha county but contribute to ~.2% across Wisconsin.

But hopefully, the drought conditions will get scaled back thanks to a shift in the jet stream; now, instead of having systems and moisture push to our south or to our north, moisture and warmth is now overhead.

But... that doesn't mean we'll see 100% chance for rain and thunderstorms every single day. Chances through the middle of next week will be scattered and isolated to where they are located.

The area may even see our first real taste of severe weather Friday evening; as of now, it's the second latest in the severe weather season that the National Weather Service Milwaukee hasn't issued a single severe thunderstorm warning.

The chance for showers and storms continues through the start of next week, a cold front is finally expected to move through and clear out this humid airmass. That's when the area could see the best chance for showers and storms.