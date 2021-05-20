EU threatens to freeze huge investment deal with China

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament is warning China it will not ratify a long-awaited business investment deal as long as sanctions against EU legislators remain in place. EU lawmakers adopted a resolution in which they condemned “the baseless and arbitrary sanctions” imposed by Beijing on European individuals and institutions in March. The Parliament’s criticism was echoed by EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, who said after a meeting of EU trade ministers that China’s sanctions have not created a favorable environment for a deal to be concluded.