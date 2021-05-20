EXPLAINER: How did Hamas grow its arsenal to strike Israel?

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In this fourth bloody war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers, the Islamic militant group has lobbed more than 4,000 projectiles deeper into Israeli territory than ever before. The unprecedented barrages put on vivid display a lethal arsenal that has only grown despite the chokehold of a 14-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade. Here’s a look at how, under intense surveillance and tight restrictions, Hamas managed to amass its vast cache. Military officials and experts describe a sprawling smuggling network via ship and tunnel, coupled with domestic production that boomed as borders tightened.