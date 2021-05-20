Extra security planned for Kyle Rittenhouse hearing scheduled for Friday

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Kyle Rittenhouse is schedule to make his first in-person court appearance on Friday. He's accused of killing two protestors in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The hearings had been virtual until now because of COVID-19. Kenosha County will have extra security in and around the courthouse.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said in an interview with our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV, he is not aware of any planned protests.

Rittenhouse argues he acted in self-defense.