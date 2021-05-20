Farewell to John Powless

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Badgers coach and local tennis legend John Powless died Thursday at the age of 88.

Powless was a prominent figure in the Madison sports scene from the time he took over the Badgers men's basketball program as head coach for the 1968-69 season. He would coach the team until 1976. He also spent time as the Badgers tennis coach.

After his time at Wisconsin, Powless kept on coaching by running his 'John Powless Tennis Center' on the west side of Madison. He also excelled on the court as one of the top seniors players in the world.