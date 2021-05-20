Feds seize 68 big cats from ‘Tiger King Park’ in Oklahoma

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an Oklahoma animal park featured on Netflix’s “Tiger King.” The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday the seizure of the federally protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar from the park in Thackerville run by Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe. The seizure is part of a court-approved agreement to resolve a DOJ complaint against the couple over the animals’ care. The civil complaint filed in November accuses the Lowes of recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act. An attorney for the couple told a federal judge last week that the Lowes “want out completely.”