Fines dropped against two lawmakers over metal detectors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The bipartisan House Ethics Committee has dismissed fines against two veteran lawmakers who’d been accused of evading weapons screening now required before entering the House chamber. No. 3 House Democratic leader James Clyburn of South Carolina and Kentucky Republican Rep. Harold Rogers both faced mandatory $5,000 fines for separate incidents last month. A Capitol Police memo said Clyburn deliberately avoided being screened before entering the House chamber. Another police report said Rogers had triggered a metal detector and entered the chamber anyway, saying he had to vote. Each lawmaker filed a one-page appeal rejecting the accusation against them.