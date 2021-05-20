House approves $1.9B to bolster Capitol security after riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has narrowly approved $1.9 billion to bolster security at the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Democrats pushed past opposition from Republicans on Thursday to provide emergency funding to harden the complex with retractable fencing, a quick-response force and police training. Passage comes a day after the House approved the formation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly mob siege by former President Donald Trump’s supporters, who battled police to storm the building in a failed attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s election. Both measures now face an uncertain outcome in the evenly divided Senate as most Republicans object.