‘I suffer every day,’ Woman says child sex assault charges for her father are long overdue

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A River Valley School District teacher is now facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in the 1990s.

Michael J. Hill is facing three charges for first degree sexual assault of a child.

Melisa Trejo says she was that child, and she says Hill adopted her from Colombia in 1987. Trejo wanted to share her story because she says she's tried to for the past 30 years, but no one has listened.

"I've been praying for a miracle, because really, I just -- I didn't ever see it happening," Trejo said.

She said she's not interested in vengeance, but rather justice from events that have left her scarred for decades -- and that she has worked for decades to bring to light.

"Sometimes, the only way to the other side of the river is through the rapids," Trejo said. "And I've been kind of stuck there thinking about, 'Do I really want to go through those rapids?' But if it's the only way across the river, it's what I have to do."

Court documents point to multiple alleged events involving Hill and a female victim, where Hill pressed himself sexually onto her and touched her inappropriately.

That was back in 1995, and there were no charges brought at the time.

Twenty-five year later, court documents show detectives re-examined evidence, conducted interviews again and found record of a therapist appointment from 1993 -- describing the same sexual acts.

She was 11 years old at the time.

"As badly as I want to be a mother, I've always been terrified that my child will cross paths with someone like Mike," Trejo said. "So I've chosen not to have children."

Trejo says there is so much more to this story than simply what's in the three charges, and she says she hopes those details will come out soon as well.

She says she fears sharing her story, but she feels she must so that more oversight can come to international adoption and that more assault victims will be believed.

"I cannot ever be okay with him doing that, and he just walks about freely when I suffer every day," Trejo said. "Those things won't go away. I remember clearly what he did to me."

27 News tried to contact Hill at his home Thursday, but he did not answer.

