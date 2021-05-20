Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has unleashed a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, killing at least one person and wounding several others. The latest strikes came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against U.S. pressure to wind down a 10-day-old offensive against Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel. Explosions shook Gaza City and orange flares lit up the night sky, with airstrikes also reported in central and southern Gaza. The Israeli military said it struck at least four homes of Hamas commanders, targeting “military infrastructure,” as well as a weapons storage unit.