Israeli media: Cabinet approves cease-fire in Gaza

2:53 pm National/World
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has announced a cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

A statement issued late Thursday said his Security Cabinet unilaterally approved an Egyptian-mediated proposal.

It said the sides were still determining when exactly it was to take effect. Multiple reports said the truce was to go into effect at 2 a.m., just over three hours after the cabinet's decision.

The move came after heavy U.S. pressure to halt the offensive. There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

Author Profile Photo

JT Cestkowski

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

