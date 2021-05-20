Lieutenant governor visits MSCR outdoor program

VERONA (WKOW) -- Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spent part of his Thursday seeing what the Madison Metropolitan School District has to offer in terms of recreational activities for kids and the community.

The Madison School & Community Recreation provides year-round opportunities, accessible to all.

Outdoor activities have shown to be especially important during the pandemic to get moving as safely as possible.

"We need to do as much as we possibly can do not just to promote, but to invest in the maintenance, the source of opportunities for people," said Barnes. "People of all ages, all sorts of backgrounds, those who may not have much experience with the outdoors, or even the most ardent outdoor enthusiast. I think that there's something for everyone."

MSCR serves more than 8,000 people of all ages every year.

Barnes toured the Madison School Forest in Verona.