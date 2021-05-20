Local nurse battles through pandemic while striving for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team

MADISON (WKOW)-- The first world championship medal for Team USA since 2006 also earns the United States a spot at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games.

"We had great success, and that definitely felt like a celebration," United States Vice Nina Roth said.

It was a celebration in the making for Team Peterson which includes three frontline workers. Roth works as a part-time nurse witnessing the challenges of the pandemic up close.

FIVE BALLER ALERT!

Why? Because it just went down!

See below ⤵️⤵️



USA 7, SWE 4 (after 7)



(Video: Olympic Channel)#WWCC2021 #TeamUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rWjGkPId75 — Team Peterson (@TeamPetersonUSA) May 9, 2021

"There has been an extra burden on nurses because we have to be the emotional support for our patients as well since their family members have not been able to be in the rooms with them up until recently," Roth said.

Now, Roth is experiencing light at the end of the tunnel in both professions. The curling season begins in August with the Olympics Trials in November while the pandemic is nearing the finish line.

"Things are definitely looking up in terms of the pandemic and in terms of curling," Roth said.

The next challenge that awaits Roth is the trials where she hopes her team will once again represent the country.

"Now we know what to expect, and we are going in there and we mean business," Roth said. "I think I will be able to go into this one more relaxed. I know what to expect. We are already Olympians so that feels good. It feels like there's a little less pressure there."

Nina Roth with her son Nolan.

A nurse and a new mom, the only thing left to accomplish this year is the team's first Olympic medal.