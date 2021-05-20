‘Mental Health Action Day’ encourages checking on others, finding help for self

(WKOW) -- A new initiative is aiming to push the mental health conversation forward from awareness to action.

Thursday, May 20, 2021 has been declared "Mental Health Action Day," primarily sponsored by Viacom and MTV.

Mental Health IS Health — and no matter what you’re experiencing, there are ways to take action to support yourself and those around you.



Take action on #MentalHealthAction Day, & check out our MTV Mental Health Awareness hub right now for more resources: https://t.co/VGW2uGufH0 — MTV (@MTV) May 20, 2021

The Mental Health Action Day website says the day was organized due to the enormous strain the pandemic has placed on people's mental health.

"In the wake of COVID-19, millions of people have uncovered new mental health conditions and millions more have had their existing challenges exacerbated," the website reads. "We must take action now to meet the needs of our communities and identify opportunities to build long-term resilience."

People are encouraged to "do what feels right for them" to take action, which could include finding a therapist, reaching out to a friend, start meditating and more.

A number of organizations across the country are taking part in the action day. It has also trended on Twitter, with accounts from Nickelodeon (a Viacom property) to UNICEF to President Joe Biden participating.

what works for you might not work for your bestie – spread acceptance and celebrate difference 🧡 #MentalHealthAction pic.twitter.com/6lAY5PwggT — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 20, 2021

Check in on a friend today.#MentalHealthAction Day — UNICEF (@UNICEF) May 20, 2021

To everyone struggling with mental health, I want you to know you are not alone. On this Mental Health Action Day, my Administration is committed to eliminating barriers and ensuring everyone has the support they need to heal, recover, and thrive. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 20, 2021

There are a number of resources for people to spread the word about Mental Health Action Day on a separate website devoted entirely to outreach.