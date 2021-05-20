Milton man arrested on charges of stealing vehicle, property in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Milton man faces charges after police say he stole a vehicle last week.

On Wednesday, May 12, a Mitsubishi Lancer was stolen from the 300 block of W. Milwaukee St. Police say over the course of a few days, the vehicle was spotted several times in the city.

On Sunday, May 16, police located the vehicle in the 2700 block of W. Court St. while police say the driver was stealing.

Police searched the vehicle and stolen items were found inside. Some of the times have since been returned to its owners but there remains items that are unclaimed.

The driver, Patrick Ryan, 46, was arrested for OWI, Operate a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and several property crimes that included Burglary, Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.

If you have further information or were the victim of a theft between 05-12 and 05-16-21 that you have not reported, please contact Rock County Dispatch at (608)757-2244 to report the incident.