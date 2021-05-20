Nearly 70 animals seized from “Tiger King” park

OKLAHOMA (WKOW) -- Federal authorities seized dozens of lions and tigers from the animal park featured on the Netflix documentary Tiger King.

The justice department says 68 animals in all were taken from the Thackerville Zoo in Oklahoma.

Officials say there were ongoing violations of the Endangered Species Act.

The park owners, Jeff and Lauren Lowe, received several citations, including failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely vet care, appropriate nutrition and shelter.

They said they've done nothing wrong.

The Lowes bought the zoo from Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic.