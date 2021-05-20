PHMDC releases recommendations for kids who can’t get vaccinated, when mask mandate expires

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County laid out its guidance for kids who cannot get vaccinated as the county health order is to due expire June 2.

PHMDC listed the following recommendations in a blog post:

Get vaccinated if you're a parent

Align your behavior with your comfort levels

Have kids two and older wear masks in public, indoor spaces

Ask organizers questions about activities involving your kids

Get tested if you or your kids have COVID-19 symptoms

A question PHMDC has seen frequently is whether vaccinated parents can spread COVID-19 to their unvaccinated children. The health department responded with the following:

"Emerging data show that vaccines help keep people with no symptoms from spreading COVID-19. We know that people who don’t have COVID-19 can’t spread COVID-19. As of May 17 in Wisconsin, only 0.045% of vaccinated people tested positive for COVID-19 (these are called breakthrough infections). As a vaccinated person, to spread the virus, you’d need to be one of those 0.045% of people and you’d need to have a viral load high enough to transmit the virus. The odds of you spreading the virus are exceedingly small. Additionally, with low levels of virus circulating in our highly vaccinated community, the likelihood of encountering COVID-19 decreases every day." Public Health Madison & Dane County

Children 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines are still only open to adults 18 and over.