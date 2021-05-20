Police say antisemitic attacks in Los Angeles may be related

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating a potential link between two antisemitic attacks this week in a heavily Jewish neighborhood of the city. Officials say the violence in the city’s Fairfax District both involved vehicles flying Palestinian flags. Faith and community leaders in Los Angeles called for peace and unity on Thursday in the wake of the hate crimes in the city. Earlier Thursday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war. The city — and much of the country — has also been rocked by a surge in anti-Asian violence over the last year.