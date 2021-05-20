Republicans deny push for increased housing funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- GOP members of the Joint Finance Committee rejected Thursday a push by Democrats to restore some of Gov. Tony Evers' proposed funding for new housing and homelessness initiatives.

The vote meant the Department of Administration will receive about $70 million less for housing and homelessness than Evers had hoped; Democrats' efforts Thursday to put the money back in the budget failed on a party-line 12 to 4 vote.

The Democrats' motion included a $50 million proposal to pay cities for the construction of about 600 units that could house people who have jobs but are still struggling to pay rent.

"This is a huge investment by the state of Wisconsin," said Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee). "Or would be if the majority party adopts it."

Republicans said they had no interest in provided that sum of money to Evers' Department of Administration and then trusting the agency to spending efficiently to the tune of about $83,000 per unit as was estimated.

"That's kind of crazy," said Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Cedarburg). "Writing a blank check like that to DOA isn't governing, believe me, not at all."

GOP members of the committee also said they were influenced by the federal funds still coming through the American Rescue Plan Act and about $30 million from the CARES Act that had gone out for housing assistance in the state.

"Part of our decision-making process, and I think this is gonna come up a lot during our discussions, are to balance what influx of new dollars has already been infused into certain areas of need," said Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton).

Democrats also called on GOP members to release more than $5 million in the current budget that had been allocated toward housing but remains unspent.

"I can't fathom why that money still exists and why it hasn't been spent," said Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee).

JFC Co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) said the committee would instead let the money lapse, meaning it would go into the general fund where it could either be spent on something else or simply count toward savings.

Republicans said they instead hoped to address homelessness by lowering the match from $50,000 to $10,000 for cities to participate in a jobs program for homeless people. The Evers administration had removed it from the budget but Joint Finance Republicans reinstated it Thursday.

Rift on Recreation

The committee also took up the budget for the Department of Tourism during Thursday's meeting. Members from both parties said they were happy with the department's recent progress.

Members also praised the newly-created Office of Outdoor Recreation. However, the parties split on the question of making the office permanent.

Democrats argued the office would be in better position to hire and retain talent if it knew it could count on consistent state funding.

"It matters when you're interviewing for a job that your boss has to tell you 'we can fund you for two years but then you better come in front of the Joint Finance Committee and lobby for your position to be re-allocated,'" Goyke said.

Republicans ultimately moved forward with the office in a trial phase. JFC Co-chair Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said it was impossible to perform a complete evaluation of the office because it had been operating mostly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We couldn't do a test run because we were in this completely unusual situation so let's continue that test run," Born said.

No Capitol Cameras

Republicans on the committee also rejected Democrats' push to include $100,000 over the next two years to outfit Capitol Police officers with body cameras.

Save Your Broadband for Another Day

The committee was originally scheduled to discuss broadband expansion under the Public Service Commission's budget. However, JFC leaders said Thursday they were opting to delay the PSC budget vote until they can get more details about Evers' announced plan earlier this week to spend $100 million in federal relief money on broadband.