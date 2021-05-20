Resorts World Las Vegas gets regulatory OK to open June 24

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Malaysia-based owner of Resorts World Las Vegas now has regulatory approval to deal cards, roll dice and welcome gamblers when it opens June 24 on the Las Vegas Strip. Genting Group and its publicly traded subsidiary Genting Malaysia Berhad won praise Thursday from the Nevada Gaming Commission for the $4.3 billion development and the boost it can provide as Las Vegas emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Resort President Scott Sibella says the property aims to be the most sophisticated, state-of-art casino in the world. He says more than 4,000 people still need to be hired to reach 5,500 employees. He says most already have offers.