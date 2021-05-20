River Valley Schools teacher charged with sexually assaulting child

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A River Valley School District teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in the 1990s, according to online court records.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

Michael J. Hill, 63, of Cross Plains, faces three charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

A criminal complaint filed in the case claims that all three assaults were against the same girl in Hill's home, which at the time was in Spring Green.

The complaint indicates that the same officer who investigated the case in 2020, also interviewed Hill in 1995. During that interrogation, Hill allegedly admitted that his erect penis touched the girl's leg for 30 seconds.

Sauk County Department of Human Services records indicate that the alleged assaults would have occurred in the summer of 1992 when the girl was 11 and Hill was 34, according to the criminal complaint.

Loren Glasbrenner, district administrator for River Valley Schools, said in a written statement that Hill was "not actively working for" the district. He went on to say that Hill would not be returning to work and had decided to retire effective at the end of the school year.

Glasbrenner said the district has not been contacted by law enforcement related to the charges.