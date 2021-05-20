Spain, Morocco turn focus to young migrants stuck at border

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — With border crossings of migrants apparently under control, Spain and Morocco have turned their attention to the plight of hundreds of mostly teenagers stranded on both sides of their frontier. The migration crisis comes amid one of the biggest diplomatic spats between the two countries in recent years. In Ceuta, the Spanish enclave on the northern African coast at the center of the dispute, hundreds of unaccompanied minors were cramming for a 10-day compulsory quarantine in charity-run warehouses under police watch. Some climbed onto the buildings’ roofs to escape. Authorities in Ceuta said Thursday that no migrants crossed overnight into the city.