Spain’s migrant drama highlights EU outsourcing policy flaws

BRUSSELS (AP) — The images of migrants from Africa swimming for the Spanish enclave of Ceuta this week are a stark reminder of just how dependent the European Union can be on the countries it pays to enforce its migration policy. Since 2015, when well over 1 million migrants arrived without authorization, the EU has looked to strike deals with countries that people leave or cross to get to Europe. It has paid billions to Turkey, and hundreds of millions to Morocco. Other arrangements are done with Tunisia and lawless Libya. The EU swears it won’t give in to “blackmail” from countries upset by other aspects of EU policy. But sometimes it’s just easier to pay.