Temperatures and humidity on the rise

MADISON (WKOW) - A summery pattern is beginning with daily storm chances and rising temperatures.



SET UP

A low pressure system moves through the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest allowing shower and storm chances to continue as moisture is pumped in from the Gulf of Mexico.



Winds from the south will also cause conditions to heat up heading into the weekend.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with isolated showers and storm chances expected through late-afternoon.

The Mississippi River Valley is under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather with a gusty wind and hail threat.

It'll be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with winds gusting up to 30 mph from the south causing highs to climb to around 80° with humidity levels creeping up.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and still a bit breezy with isolated showers and storms possible, mainly west and northwest.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and a bit breezy with just a few showers and storms and temperatures in the low 80s.



A stray storm Friday afternoon or evening may be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail the main threats.

Hot spots could get a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain through Friday

There is a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather northwest and west of Madison.

SATURDAY

The heat is on to start the weekend with highs soaring to the mid to upper 80s and humidity levels climbing.



It'll be mostly sunny with a heat-induced, stray pop-up storm possible in the afternoon or evening.



SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and still very warm with highs in the mid 80s and isolated storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.



Showers and storms are possible at night.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and temperatures in the mid 80s.



Showers and storms are possible at night.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with just a few showers and storms possible with temperatures in the low 80s.



Showers and storms are possible at night.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, milder and drier with highs in the mid 70s.