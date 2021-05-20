Then & Now Adult Day Center to open in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new adult day center opening in Madison to give seniors and adults with developmental disability a place to exercise their independence.

Then & Now Day Center will open on June 1.

Organizers say it's designed to give people things to do to help them be independent, bringing the community to them.

"Seniors are a part of our society and our community. And if they're in their home, and their socialization is limited, then they don't get that same feeling that they're a part of our community," said owner White Fowler.

Some activities the center will offer include Tai Chi, ceramic, lectures, as well as trips to coffee shops, grocery stores, and the gym.

The center will also help adults with disabilities find job opportunities and offer self-care programs.

The facility is on Normandy Lane, off Odana Road on the west side. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.