Wis. home baking debate reignites over use of flour

(WKOW) -- The debate over home bakers selling their items heats up again.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) told the "cottage food" producers they cannot sell goods that are not flour-based, like flourless cakes or granola-based treats.

A group of bakers is going back to court in Lafayette County to stop DATCP from banning goods that don't have flour, saying the order does not include anything about flour.

In February 2018, a Lafayette County judge exempted license requirements for home bakers who made goods that are not potentially hazardous.

DATCP maintains the exemption is only for flour-based goods, based on a Wisconsin statute's definition of "bakery."