WTO chief calls for diversification of vaccine production

BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization says it is of paramount importance to diversify vaccine manufacturing and to have more production taking place in Africa and Latin America to contain the coronavirus pandemic. On the eve of a global health summit in Rome, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told European Union legislators on Thursday that normal market forces for exports and imports could not apply when it comes to the life-or-death issue of COVID-19 vaccines, as many of the world’s wealthiest nations were hoarding the shots for their own population when the crisis hit their home turf.