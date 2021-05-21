A few showers and storms today with an isolated severe threat

MADISON (WKOW) - Our summery weather pattern sticks around with more storm chances and more heat.



SET UP

A dominant high pressure heat dome is setting up over the East Coast. Winds go clockwise around these weather systems pumping in Gulf moisture to our area.



The boundary of active weather is farther northwest, meaning the highest coverage for storms will likely stay out of the WKOW area with just a few passing showers and storms locally.

TODAY

More clouds than sun with a bit of a breeze from the SSW with gusts up to 25 mph. We'll see just a few showers and storms, especially in western Wisconsin with temperatures back in the low 80s.

There is a marginal, level 1/5 risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening, with gusty winds and hail the main threats.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid 60s with isolated showers possible.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid 80s and heat index values in the upper 80s with humidity levels a bit higher. Most of the day will be rain-free with a stray, pop-up storm possible in the afternoon or evening.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny with just a few showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening and temperatures back in the mid 80s.



Scattered showers and storms are expected overnight.

Rain forecast through the weekend

MONDAY

Partly sunny with just a few showers and storms with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.



More scattered storms are possible at night.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with just a few showers and storms possible and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.



One final push of showers and storms expected at night along a cold front.



WEDNESDAY

Partly to mostly sunny and drier with highs around 80°.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, mild and dry with temperatures in the mid 70s.



Shower and storm chances return at night.