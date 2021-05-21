Alleged drug trafficker extradited to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities arrested an alleged international drug trafficker Friday in Los Angeles after he was extradited from France. Authorities took 41-year-old Jose Guillermo Grosso Gamez of Sinaloa, Mexico, into custody at Los Angeles International Airport. He is expected to be arraigned Monday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Grosso, also known under his aliases “Greenhills” and “Martinez Asociados,” is considered to be the lead defendant in a case that charges 17 people. He is only the third person to be taken into custody on the 2018 indictment. The indictment alleges that their organization shipped thousands of pounds of methamphetamine globally.