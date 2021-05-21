Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rebound breaks 3-day slump

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mixed after a rebound on Wall Street broke a three-day losing streak. Benchmarks rose Friday in Tokyo, Taipei and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The latest data show weakness in Japan’s services sector as the country battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.8%. Investors were encouraged by the latest jobs data that showed fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week, another sign that the economic recovery is underway. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.63%.