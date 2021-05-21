Badgers hire Chambliss as assistant basketball coach

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Badgers standout Sharif Chambliss is returning home to become Greg Gard's newest assistant coach.

The Racine native was a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten guard. He played four seasons at Penn State before transfering to Wisconsin for his final season in 2004-05. He helped guide Badgers to the Elite Eight that season.

After his playing career, Chambliss began his coaching career at Francis Marion University before stops at UW-Platteville, UW-Milwaukee and, most recently, Wright State. Chambliss also spent 2010-12 at Wisconsin as the video coordinator.

"The opportunity to join Coach Gard and his staff is truly an honor," Chambliss said in a statement. "Wisconsin is home to me and I could not be more excited to get back on the court I once played on, now as an assistant coach. I look forward to working with the players and staff, continuing to execute the Badger basketball vision. The men’s basketball program can count on me to bring a genuine, high level of energy to an already outstanding base of basketball values. Many thanks to Greg Gard, Barry Alvarez, the staff and entire athletic department for trusting in me to represent the university as an assistant coach.

“I'm extremely grateful for the support of my family and the many coaches, staffs and mentors I have had the privilege to work with including Bo Ryan, Scott Nagy, Rob Jeter, Jeff Gard, Gary Edwards and many others. I'm also indebted to Bob Grant and the Wright State athletic department, university leadership, men’s basketball staff and players for five incredibly successful years.

“I’m very blessed for this opportunity and I can't wait to get started in Madison. On, Wisconsin!"

In a statement, Gard pointed to Chambliss' experience and ties to Wisconsin as reasons for the hire as they looked for someone to take over the permanent role vacated by Howard Moore.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Chambliss and his family to our staff,” Gard said. “This search and interview process was extensive and spanned a wide scope of excellent candidates. Sharif’s energy, passion, loyalty and experience were evident from the start of our search. Knowing that Coach Howard Moore would not be able to return to his position and having to replace him is difficult for all of us who love him and know everything he has done for our program.

“Sharif brings 15 years of college basketball coaching experience to our program and has a proven track record of success as a coach and as an effective, established recruiter. As we evaluated the landscape of potential coaches, Coach Chambliss was highly regarded and recommended by both his past colleagues that he’s worked with and his peers across college basketball.

“Sharif brings to our staff what I wanted. Someone with experience at a variety of other institutions, a proven track record as a coach and recruiter, and a committed, red-hot burning desire to be at the University of Wisconsin and help our program going forward.

“I know how excited and energized Sharif is to get to Madison and start working with our players and staff. We are all looking forward to welcoming Sharif, his wife Melissa, and sons Julian and Kellen to the Badger family very soon.”