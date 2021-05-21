Bomb targeting Islamist leader’s car kills 6 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say six people have been killed by a roadside bomb that exploded near a vehicle carrying a local leader of an Islamist political party in the southwestern border town of Chaman. It was unclear who was behind Friday’s attack in Chaman, a town in the southwestern Baluchistan province. Police say the attack Friday took place when Abdul Qadir, a local leader of a faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, was en route to a rally to support the Palestinian people. Qadir escaped unhurt. No one claimed responsibility for the attack and police said they were still investigating.