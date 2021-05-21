Bucks prepared to host fans for playoff party

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks start their playoff run Saturday afternoon.

They host the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum.

The Deer District is ready to welcome fans.

It will be the first playoff watch party there in nearly two years.

The organization wants the feeling to be similar to pre-pandemic.

"It's definitely been a test for our operations team and our box office and everyone else to figure out just exactly how to make this happen, but it's so important and so exciting to have fans around and be a part of what we hope is going to be a really long playoff run," Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey told WISN.

Before the game, only people with game day tickets will be allowed in the plaza.

Once the game tips off, it'll be first come, first served.