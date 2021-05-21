DNR increases outdoor capacities at parks

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the State Park System will be increasing its outdoor capacities.

Check out more Wisconsin news here.

In a press release Friday, the DNR announced that outdoor capacities for events, activities and outdoor facilities such as group campgrounds, open-air shelters and amphitheaters are increasing at properties throughout the system.

The following changes are effective immediately:

Volunteer group sizes can increase to 350 people outdoors with small working groups of 50 or less

DNR-led and co-sponsored events such as naturalist activities, education programs, Friends hikes and candlelight events are now permitted for up to 350 people as long as events are outdoors

Outdoor-only concession activities can increase to 350 people

Outdoor group campsites will increase to maximum capacity or 350, whichever is less

Open air shelters and amphitheaters will increase to maximum capacity or 350, whichever is less

Special event group sizes will increase to 350

Commercial-use application group sizes will increase to 350

The DNR asks visitors to continue to practice social distancing and follow the latest CDC guidelines while at state parks and other properties.

Open and available services and facilities include camping, bathroom facilities, dump/waste station facilities, accessible cabins, drive-up window service, concessions and firewood and open-air shelters/amphitheaters.

DNR facilities that remain closed to the public include nature centers, indoor group camps and headquarters. Other capacity closures may be in place at some properties this summer to promote social distancing and to help provide a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.

The department encourages visitors to check out their favorite properties during the week, early in the morning or later in the afternoons or to visit a property that is new to them.

Annual park admission passes can be purchased online, over the phone by calling local properties directly, through open drive-up windows or at properties via self-registration stations.