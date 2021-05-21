Duke’s King embraces being role model as Black woman AD

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Nina King says she feels a “great responsibility” as she prepares to take over as Duke’s athletics director later this year. She will become only the third Black woman to work as an athletic director in a power conference when she takes over officially in September. The others are Virginia’s Carla Williams and Vanderbilt’s Candice Lee. During her introductory news conference Friday, King said she’s “happy to kind of be the next step toward progress.” King also said she wants to ensure that more women and people of color “have opportunities like I do.”