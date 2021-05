MADISON (WKOW) -- On Friday, Governor Tony Evers vetoed one bill and signed 17 other bills into law, his office announced in a press release.

Evers vetoed 2021 Senate Bill 170 in its entirety. If signed, the bill would have allowed an organization with a Class B raffle license to conduct a raffle by using a paddlewheel.

Evers released a message stating his reasoning for vetoing the bill.