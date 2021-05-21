‘I love the game’: Platteville’s Nicki Collen continues passion as Baylor Head Coach

When Nikki Collen first walked onto Baylor's campus as the next women's head coach, she had tears in her eyes, envisioning what this era of Lady Bears basketball will look like.

"I love the game," Collen said. "I want our fans to see that when our players play. I want to be the team that is picking each other up when someone dives on a loose ball. I want them to be serious about success, but I want them to have a good time doing it."

Collen has big shoes to fill taking over for Hall of Fame Head Coach Kim Mulkey who left for Baylor after 21 seasons for LSU.

"There are going to be moments when you are following someone who won close to 90 percent of her games where people are going to question if you are the right person, and you know at some point there is probably going to be some sort of a bad hashtag," Collen said. "When you know that you have the support of the people around you, you have the support of your staff, you confidently keep doing it your way."

Collen's way is not like the rest. She's been a stay-at-home mom, a broadcaster, a long-time assistant coach, and most recently a WNBA coach for the Atlanta Dream. All of this came before her first college head coaching position at Baylor.

"Part of my success has been finding happiness where I am at so that when these opportunities come, I can authentically be myself," Collen said.

Collen first fell in the love with the game in her hometown of Platteville where she looked up to Bo Ryan.

"I was raised in Platteville when Bo Ryan was winning national championships at UW-Platteville so I grew up at the PAC," Collen said. "Seeing them win, seeing them win at that high level was probably part of my interest in the game."

The first page in her ever-growing success story.