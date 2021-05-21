Interrogator says former chief would have decided on forwarding child sex assault case for prosecution

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The man who interrogated a Wisconsin teacher in the 1990s says his police chief would have made a decision on whether to act on child sex assault accusations.

Teacher, Michael J. Hill, 63, of Cross Plains, was charged this week in Sauk County with sexually assaulting a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Hill admitted to sexual contact with a child when interviewed in 1995 by then-officer Eric Beyer.

Beyer told 27 News he recalls nothing beyond what's in the current complaint and in his reports.

Beyer said his police chief in Spring Green would have decided whether to forward the case for possible prosecution. That former chief has since died.

The victim of the alleged sex crimes tells 27 News her accusations were mishandled.