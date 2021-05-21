Janesville police to hold press conference on Thursday night shooting

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police will hold a press conference Friday afternoon regarding a shooting at a mobile home park Thursday night.

According to the Janesville PD, they will hold a debriefing about the shooting online at 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, which took place around 10:00 p.m. Thursday at the 1100 block of Kellogg Avenue. Two men were dead at the scene by the time police arrived.

WKOW will carry the press conference live on our Facebook page.