Japan approves 2 new vaccines ahead of emergency expansion

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has approved the use of two new vaccines _ Moderna and AstraZeneca _ hours ahead of an expansion of a state of coronavirus emergency that will cover roughly 40% of the population. It’s the latest effort to contain a worrying surge in infections nine weeks ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics. Health Minister Norihisa Tamura says the two vaccines will help speed up inoculations. Japan has administered one or more vaccine doses to roughly 5 million people, or just 4% of the population using the Pfizer shots that were approved in February. More than half of Japan’s roughly 12,000 COVID-19 deaths have happened since February and the number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition hit a record high this week.