Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a ‘total psychotic break’

Lady Gaga says she got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer early in her career, a trauma that triggered a “total psychotic break.” The singer-songwriter opened up about the ordeal on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ show, “The Me You Can’t See,” which focuses on mental health. Lady Gaga, whose hits include “Born This Way” and “Shallow,” recalled having a “total psychotic break” years after she was raped. “For a couple years, I was not the same girl,” she said. The singer refused to name the producer, explaining she doesn’t “ever want to face that person again.”