Madison Preschool of the Arts celebrates 50 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison preschool is celebrating 50 years of operation, after struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The Preschool of the Arts says it dealt with tough times during the pandemic, but things are starting to look up.

The school is opening up new classrooms. They're expanding education from pre-k through second grade, and in the fall, they're adding a permanent kindergarten program.

"During the pandemic, we added three school-aged classrooms to the preschool," said Executive Director Penny Robbins. "They're mostly alums, so that we were able to kind of give them a place to come during the shutdown of the schools."

The preschool made several safety adjustments during the pandemic, including adding a technology to the HVAC system that reduces airborne particles, purchasing an electrostatic spraying machine to clean surfaces, and hiring an auxiliary staff person who focuses specifically on cleaning high-touch surfaces.

Preschool of the Arts celebrated its 50th year of operation Friday. Students, parents, teachers, and staff were invited to an outdoor celebration to mark the occasion.