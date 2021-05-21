Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Wright’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office will lead the prosecution of a former suburban police officer who is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, on April 11. The city’s police chief, who has since stepped down, had said he believed Potter meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun. Ellison made the announcement Friday, at the request of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. Another prosecutor in Washington County had been handling the case, but returned it back to Freeman’s office. Protesters had been calling for Ellison to take the case for weeks.