MPD: Occupants in vehicles fire shots at each other near La Follette High School

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for the vehicles that may have been involved in a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night on the east side.

According to police, multiple people reported hearing gunshots near Maher Avenue and Linda Vista Road, near Madison La Follette High School, around 8 p.m. They say a black Dodge Charger and a silver sedan fled the area after the incident.

Madison officers say they were able to recover numerous shell casings in the road. After an extensive search, police reported that there was no reported property damage or injuries.

Police are currently investigating, and looking for the vehicles and their occupants.

If you have information about this incident, call Madison police or Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.