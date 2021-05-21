New Pfizer guidance encourages vaccinators; approaches vary as rate slows down

MADISON (WKOW) -- Those giving out COVID-19 vaccines gained more flexibility this week when federal guidance shifted to allow the Pfizer vaccine to sit in the fridge six times longer.

The initial FDA guidance said Pfizer vials had to be used within five days from when they thawed upon removal from ultra-cold freezers. Wednesday, an update from the agency advised vaccinators they could now keep thawed vaccine refrigerated for up to one month.

"It makes a huge difference," said Tess Ellens, COVID-19 Vaccine Deputy for Public Health Madison & Dane County. "Ultra-cold has always been a little bit of a challenge as we don't have any ultra-cold storage within our health department so, for us, it means more flexibility in how we can get vaccines out into the community."

In its update, the FDA said its decision was based on updated data provided by Pfizer.

SSM Health Vice President of Pharmacy Mo Kharbat said the new guidance comes at a great time; with the vaccination rate slowing down statewide, vaccinators are pivoting to smaller, more mobile clinics.

"Where we can go and vaccinate no less than hopefully six people, because that's what a vial is, but 6, 10, 20, 50 patients in a setting," Kharbat said. "A month or two ago, that would've been too small of a number for us to organize a mobile event."

Kharbat said having more time to keep smaller amounts of vaccine in the fridge will help vaccinators schedule clinics in advance where they're bringing vaccine to smaller gatherings. He added there's still the challenge of only having six hours to use a vial once it's been reconstituted.

"The vial, it has six doses and if you don't have six people, you will end up with doses that will need to be wasted," Kharbat said. "That continues to be the challenge."

Out of that concern for wasted doses, Kharbat said SSM Health was still holding off on making the vaccine available on demand at each of its clinics.

"We're still working on a plan for how to make it available in this setting," Kharbat said. "And how to make sure all doses are used in the six-hour window and nothing goes to waste."

Ellens said Public Health Madison & Dane County was less concerned about wasted doses at this stage since supply now outweighs demand.

"For us, now that the vaccine demand is a little more flexible, if it's going to be a missed opportunity if we open that vile, we would rather give that person a vaccine," Ellens said. "To make sure most people are getting vaccinated."

The updated guidance also allows for people to get other vaccines around the same time they get the COVID-19 vaccine. Kharbat said that will help SSM Health schedule COVID-19 vaccine doses around patient appointments when they'd usually come for another vaccine.