NJ beaches paid for by all, but parking keeps outsiders away

DEAL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s wide, federally funded sandy beaches have been paid for by taxpayers across America. But for decades, local governments in some Jersey Shore towns and elsewhere around the country have used a variety of tactics to keep outsiders off their sand. One of the most effective has been restricting parking near the beach. The practical effect in towns like Deal has been that people who don’t live within walking distance of the sand are often not able to use it. The state says it is taking a hard look at Deal’s proposed residents-only parking law near the beach, which was recently widened at taxpayer expense.