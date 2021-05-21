NY AG: Cuomo probe will ‘conclude when it concludes’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James says an ongoing investigation surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo will “conclude when it concludes.” She said Friday that she has ignored criticism from his top aide that the probe is politically motivated. James says the ongoing investigation into whether the governor sexually harassed women is “very thorough and comprehensive.” Her office is also probing whether Cuomo illegally used state resources to write and promote his COVID-19 leadership book. In mid-April, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli issued a letter authorizing James to open a criminal inquiry into Cuomo’s book deal. Cuomo’s spokesperson Rich Azzopardi accused both DiNapoli and James of trying to “further political self-interest.”