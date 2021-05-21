Police arrest man allegedly involved in Fitchburg shots fired incident

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department arrested a man allegedly connected to a shots fired incident that occurred May 11.

Police reported their investigation identified Adonius E. Paul, 24, as a suspect. Officers took him into custody on May 14.

Investigators said a search warrant for an apartment connected to Paul on the 2700 block of Novation Parkway led to the finding of a stolen handgun.

According to officers, the investigation into the incident continues, as they believe Paul and at least one occupant of a vehicle fired guns. Multiple gunshots were fired during the incident in an apartment complex parking lot and in the area of Highway 14.

Authorities reported Paul was charged with 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and receiving stolen property. He made an initial appearance earlier this week in Dane County Circuit Court.

Law enforcement said this is the fifth confirmed shots fired incident in Fitchburg in 2021.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014.