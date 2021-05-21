Recognizing mental health professionals during the pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and it comes at a good time as people are still dealing with the pandemic and all of the changes that have come along with it.

Friday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Dr. Joy Ippolito, a Social Impact Investment Director for the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact, appeared on Wake Up Wisconsin Friday morning to talk about the importance of recognizing mental health professionals.

"In the past year, we have reports that one in four individuals are now experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. That was one in 10, before the pandemic, and so they're taking on a larger caseload," said Dr. Ippolito.

She mentioned taking time to thank the professionals who are caring for us by saying "thank you" and dropping off care packages to show you care.