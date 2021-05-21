Rock County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Rock County officials are looking into reports of shots fired Friday morning in Beloit.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to Rock County dispatch, the call first came in at 9:38 a.m. Friday morning on the 2200 block of Milwaukee Road. As of 11:10 a.m., Milwaukee Road is closed between White Avenue and Willowbrook Road to facilitate the investigation.

Dispatch would not confirm any injuries or arrests at time of writing.

This is a developing story.